Image copyright Creative commons Image caption The stabbing happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue

A man is in a critical conditional after being stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre.

The attack happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue, at about 21.30 BST on Thursday.

Police are treating it as attempted murder.

The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.