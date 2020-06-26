Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police fear Noah Donohoe may have sustained a head injury

The public has been urged to remain alert as the search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Belfast on Sunday resumed.

Police officers believe Noah Donohoe may have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury, causing him to remove his clothing.

He was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road in north Belfast at 18:11 BST.

Police have encouraged people to search properties, gardens and sheds.

This was backed up by Sean McCarry, Head of Operations at the Community Research Service, which has been assisting the PSNI in the search for Noah.

He told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster on Friday that people across the city should "keep their eyes open", as the search enters its fifth full day.

"The public will see police this morning and our own people in areas where they have seen them before, but they will also see us in areas they haven't been in already," he said.

"I would say to anyone listening anywhere in Belfast, the days have gone past, we need to make sure that we are not just thinking that's in north Belfast, or that's in this particular area.

"We have to also assume here that Noah could have moved into other areas and not know where he is or be confused.

"So anywhere in Belfast, people keep your eyes open and have a look in your house and garden to see there's nobody here that shouldn't be here."

The search around the Shore Road area of north Belfast has been extended as far as the Antrim Road and city centre.

Police said on Thursday that rumours circulating about the search for Noah were "extremely unhelpful and distressing for his family".

They also appealed to Noah's friends to get in touch with them if they have any information.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Supt Muir Clark asked the public to give police and specialist search and rescue teams the space to carry out their work.

He added that the investigation remained a missing persons inquiry.

'Not entirely clear'

A number of items belonging to the St Malachy's College pupil - including his black Apollo mountain bike and some clothing - have been found.

But a green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg and a khaki rucksack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson, are still missing.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police issued a photo of a backpack similar to Noah's

He had also been wearing a black skateboarding helmet, a blue and navy hooded top and Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Noah Donohoe's mother, Fiona, attended a news conference on Wednesday

Supt Clark said that it is "still not entirely clear" why the 14-year-old travelled to the area where he went missing.

"He went to school in north Belfast but at this time I can find no connection between the Northwood area and Noah's knowledge of north Belfast," he added.

He said that police had received a "significant amount of dashcam footage," and had "received and discounted" a number of potential sightings.

He added that police had a "number of hypotheses," as to what may have happened.

"The one we are majoring on is that he has in some way suffered a head injury" which led to him being "disorientated," he said.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 101.

Specialist teams, police and community rescue services have been involved in the ongoing search.

St Malachy's College said the community was praying that Noah was found and returned safely to his family soon.

A statement from the school described him as a personable, good-humoured and very kind person as well as a talented cellist "who displays impressive competitive and athletic skills on the sports field".

Where was Noah last seen?

Having left his home in south Belfast at about 17:30, Noah was reportedly seen passing through Ormeau Avenue in Belfast at about 17:45.

He crossed the city, going through the heart of the city along Royal Avenue and then on to North Street.

He then made his way towards the north of the city going along North Queen Street.

An eye witness reported a young man fitting his description falling off his bicycle in the North Queen Street/York Road area. He then went on to the Limestone Road.

Noah was reportedly seen riding his bicycle in the Northwood Road area, apparently having abandoned all his clothing.

It is suggested he may have got off his bike and left the area on foot. The last reported sighting was at about 18:10.