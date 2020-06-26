Image copyright Getty Images

The number of Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen for the seventh week, official figures show.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency's latest bulletin shows 816 deaths by last Friday (19 June) where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Seventeen of those deaths were registered last week, a drop from 21 fatalities from the previous week.

NI's Department of Health releases daily figures that recorded 545 deaths - almost 300 fewer - by 19 June.

The daily numbers mostly reflect hospital deaths and where patients had tested positive for the virus, whereas Nisra's weekly figures cover all fatalities in which coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Nisra has reported that in the week ending 19 June, none of the Covid-linked deaths registered took place in care homes - but two people whose address was listed as a care home died in hospital.

The report also says of the 816 deaths Nisra recorded in total by last Friday, 420 (51.5%) occurred in hospital; 340 (41.7%) occurred in care homes and eight (1%) occurred in hospices.

Belfast area records most deaths

Residential addresses or another location are recorded as being the site of 48 deaths (5.9%).

The deaths in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments, Nisra reported.

However, Nisra figures also show that people who live in care homes have accounted for about half (50.7%) of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

Of those deaths, 340 (82.1%) occurred in a care home, but 74 people whose usual address was in a care home died in hospital.

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from Nisra also include a breakdown of all Covid-19 related deaths by council area.

Of the 11 councils, Belfast has recorded the most deaths, 238, while Fermanagh and Omagh has registered the fewest deaths, at 16.

Northern Ireland's excess deaths

Meanwhile, the total number of NI-registered deaths last week (290) was just above the average five-year rate (286).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Nisra also said there had been 975 "excess deaths" registered in Northern Ireland in the previous 12 weeks.

Their measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus - those involving confirmed infections which feature in the health department's daily figures, as well as the suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

Some will be unrecorded Covid-19 deaths, but others may be the result of the strain on healthcare systems and a variety of other factors.