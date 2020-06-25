Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police fear Noah Donohoe may have sustained a head injury

Searches are continuing in Belfast for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in north Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police believe Noah Donohoe may have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury, causing him to remove his clothing.

The St Malachy's College pupil was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road at about 18:10 BST.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland encouraged people to search properties, gardens and sheds.

Police have also appealed to Noah's friends to get in touch with them if they have any information.

A number of items belonging to the teenager - including his black Apollo mountain bike and some clothing - have been found. But a green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg and a khaki rucksack containing a laptop, are still missing.

He had also been wearing a black skateboarding helmet, a blue and navy hooded top and Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 101.

Extended search

Specialist teams, police and community rescue services are involved in Thursday's ongoing search.

"Police officers supported by air support unit, police dogs and our tactical support group have been searching the area alongside Community Rescue Service colleagues and local volunteers," said the PSNI.

The search around the Shore Road area of north Belfast was being extended as far as the Antrim Road and city centre, Sean McCarry from Community Search and Rescue told BBC News NI.

St Malachy's College said the community was praying that Noah was found and returned safely to his family soon.

A statement from the school described him as a personable, good-humoured and very kind person as well as a talented cellist "who displays impressive competitive and athletic skills on the sports field".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Noah Donohoe's mother, Fiona, attended a news conference on Wednesday

At the scene: BBC News NI reporter Kevin Sharkey

The scene here in North Belfast is very different to yesterday, when hundreds of people were gathered.

It's quieter as some of the rescue services have asked the local community to pull back and leave the extended search to specialised teams.

Instead, people are renewing searches of their own properties and around their own homes.

One can only imagine how Noah's school mates and teachers are feeling, but the stand-out consideration is for his family.

Anyone who saw his mother, Fiona, and his aunts yesterday during the filmed police appeal would have seen the anguish on their faces.

Those faces spoke louder than words ever could.

Where was Noah last seen?

Having left his home in south Belfast at about 17:30, Noah was reportedly seen passing through Ormeau Avenue in Belfast at about 17:45.

He crossed the city, going through the heart of the city Royal Avenue and then onto North Street.

He then made his way towards the north of the city going along North Queen Street.

An eye witness reported a young man fitting his description falling off his bicycle North Queen Street/York Street area. He then went onto the Limestone Road.

Noah was reportedly seen riding his bicycle in the Northwood road area, apparently having abandoned all his clothing.

It is suggested he may have got off his bike and left the area on foot. The last reported sighting was at about 18:10.