Image caption Northern Ireland's pubs and restaurants have been shut for months due to Covid-19

Northern Ireland Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Tourism NI have published new guidance on how the tourism and hospitality sectors can reopen safely.

The 30-page document has been published ahead of provisional reopening dates.

Caravan parks are permitted to reopen from 26 June while hotels, restaurants and pubs that serve food and have table service can reopen from 3 July.

Those reopening dates are dependent on the continued management of the rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

"We must ensure the transmission of the virus is minimised and we need to reassure customers, employees and visitors that establishments are as Covid-19 safe as possible," the minister said.

"That is why the publication of this guidance today is so important. It is the responsibility of businesses to read it and apply it.

"It is also the responsibility on all of us as visitors and customers to play our part in tackling the pandemic and to behave responsibly."

Suspected case scenario

The guidance is aimed at business owners, operators and workers in hotels, indoor and outdoor attractions and experiences, as well as hospitality businesses.

It includes things like what to do if a customer is suspected of having Covid 19, carrying out risk assessments and how to maintain social distancing.

It is published on Tourism NI's website and on nibusinessinfo.co.uk.

Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said: "The advice will allow businesses to undertake unique risk assessments and translate this into specific actions."

The guidance is based largely on UK government guidance and has been tailored for Northern Ireland by the Department for the Economy and Tourism NI.

Hospitality Ulster and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation will be releasing further sector specific guidance for hospitality and tourism businesses.