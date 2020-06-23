Image caption The savings target could see a reduction of 30-40 posts, says Director of BBC NI Peter Johnston

BBC Northern Ireland has to make £3.6m in savings from its annual budget of £56m by the end of March 2021.

The target could see a reduction of 30-40 posts, including voluntary redundancies, said Director of BBC NI Peter Johnston.

BBC Northern Ireland currently has around 650 staff.

BBC Director General Tony Hall last week announced the corporation needed to make £125m in savings in total during 2020/21.

BBC NI also recently postponed plans for a £77m redevelopment of Broadcasting House in Belfast.

'Unsettling time'

In an email to staff on Tuesday, Mr Johnston said: "Like so many other organisations, the BBC has been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and we must now join the other BBC divisions in delivering these latest savings.

"Our focus over this next period will be to continue to bring audiences the quality content and services they expect from us and provide more value than ever for the licence fee."

"We have a dedicated workforce who have demonstrated their commitment to audiences before and throughout this pandemic and we will support them through this unsettling time."

Mr Johnston said that BBC NI had made total savings of around £4m since 2017.

Image caption The planned redevelopment of Broadcasting House in Belfast was halted in May

Mr Johnston also pointed out that prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the BBC already had 24% less available to spend on UK public services than if the licence fee had risen with inflation since 2010.

He said that while the BBC had the privilege of the licence fee, its income had been impacted by difficulties in licence fee collection during lockdown, and the delay to the implementation of the over 75s policy.

Some commercial income has also been reduced and there have been delays to some important savings programmes in order to keep services on air during the pandemic.

BBC staff in Wales and Scotland are also expected to be briefed on savings targets on Tuesday.