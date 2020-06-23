Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said Covid-19 has caused "unprecedented difficulties"

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) intends to introduce "a phased return" of MoT and driver testing services in the coming weeks.

From 20 July, the DVA will resume MoT testing for "priority vehicle groups", with testing for other vehicles to recommence later in August.

There are also plans to reinstate some driver testing services in July.

However, testing will only be permitted if it can be done safely and "social distancing requirements can be met".

'Unprecedented difficulties'

Announcing plans for the phased return of services, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said "officials have been working hard to find solutions to help customers".

Ms Mallon said the DVA has carried out "a full review of risk assessments and developed new MoT processes that comply with all the published government public health advice and guidance".

"A number of measures have been put in place including a range of exemptions and extensions so that, as far as possible, vehicles can be kept on the road safely and most people can keep driving," Ms Mallon said.

"Covid-19 has caused unprecedented difficulties for all of us and I thank our customers for their patience at this very challenging time," she added.

Ms Mallon said that all services, except those in MoT centres currently being used as Covid-19 testing centres, will resume "as soon as it is safe to do so" and will provide further updates in the coming weeks.

The minister also announced that new lifts have been installed at 10 test centres to date and the remaining lifts are due to be in place by mid-July.

MoT test were suspended in January after faults were detected in some of the lifts. Some centres have subsequently been used as Covid-19 testing centres.

What will be tested?

MoT testing will recommence on 20 July for vehicles that are not able to avail of Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs).

These includes taxis and buses due a first time test; vehicles not previously registered in Northern Ireland; vehicles with MOTs that have expired by more than 12 months, including vehicles previously declared SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) and those sold by car dealerships.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nichola Mallon said she "recognises frustrations" that many people have been unable to take driving tests

MoT testing for other vehicles such as motorbikes and four-year-old cars, three-year-old light goods vehicles and testing of heavy goods vehicles, trailers and buses is set to recommence in August.

Ms Mallon said an exact date will be confirmed "once the demand for the initial priority groups has been addressed".

These customers will be sent reminder letters with details of how to book a test at the appropriate time.

'Recognises frustrations'

Ms Mallon said she understands that many people have been unable to take driving tests during this time and recognises the inconvenience this has caused.

The minister said consultation is ongoing with trade unions with a view for the phased return in the coming weeks.

She said plans are already in place to reinstate some driver testing services in July for those licence categories "where testing can be done safely in line with Public Health Agency advice and guidance on social distancing requirements".

This includes motorbike driver testing, planned from 6 July and testing for drivers of buses, tractors, lorry and coach drivers are planned from 20 July.

'Not safe to resume all tests'

The minister said that testing centres, in order to adhere to social distancing requirements, will "operate at a reduced capacity".

Driver theory tests remain suspended at this time.

Ms Mallon said the department is also "exploring options" for extending valid theory test pass certificates for those customers whose certificate has, or will expire, during this crisis.