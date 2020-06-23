Image copyright Reuters

A senior Queen's University professor has expressed regret to the chief medical officer about the perception he sought to limit the freedom of academics to comment on Covid-19.

In April, Dr Michael McBride wrote to Queen's complaining about media remarks by an unnamed academic on the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

He argued it had the potential to "put patients and staff at risk".

The chief medical officer's letter was published last week.

Other academics raised concerns the move could stifle healthy debate about how the pandemic has been handled.

However, in a letter to Dr McBride, the Pro-Vice Chancellor at Queen's School of Medicine, Prof Stuart Elborn, expressed his concern about the controversy.

Prof Elborn said Dr McBride's letter had addressed "highly pertinent issues" which were raised with the academic involved at the time.

He argued "no limitations on the freedom of the individual, or the wider academic community, to contribute to the scientific or public debate were suggested".

"I regret the way that this has been characterised and conflated with other issues, leading to the criticism you have received," he said.

"It is essential for academia and policymakers to be able to challenge and exchange information with one another in an honest and transparent manner and our relationship will continue in this collaborative and constructive way."

The chief medical officer welcomed what he described as the pro-vice chancellor's "unequivocal confirmation that there was no attempt by me or the department to in any way stifle academic opinion".

The correspondence was circulated to all the Stormont ministers on Monday by Health Minister Robin Swann, who attached a note stating he hoped it would set the record straight.