Image copyright Reuters Image caption The commissioner for older people says the mass resignation would be an "added strain" on families

A mass resignation at the watchdog which oversees NI's care homes "could not have come at a worst time", the commissioner for older people has said.

Nine RQIA board members resigned over claims they were not consulted on key decisions taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Lynch said it was a "very worrying development".

He said it would be an "added strain" on families already concerned about loved ones in care homes.

The board members said they were not consulted on a number of decisions taken in their name by the Department of Health, including reducing the number of care home inspections and redeploying senior members of staff, including their chief executive Olive Macleod.

In a statement to the BBC, the board said these decisions diluted the RQIA's independence to protect vulnerable adults in residential and nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Image caption Eddie Lynch said steps must be taken to establish a new board as soon as possible

The board also said it was unhappy about how its chair was treated and they fully supported Mary McColgan.

Within hours of Prof McColgan resigning, the health minister appointed a new interim chair and said it was a matter of regret that board members decided to resign at a difficult time.

The Department of Health said it reduced the number of inspections in care homes to reduce the risk of spreading the virus but it announced on Monday evening that those restrictions have now been lifted.

The commissioner for older people said steps must be taken to establish a new board as soon as possible.

"A new board must grasp the reform needed as a matter of urgency to ensure we get a system of regulation and improvement that tackles the underperformance of providers swiftly and robustly so that older people are better protected now and in the future," he added.

'Unprecedented action'

Politicians have also been reacting to the news of the mass resignation.

Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, chair of Stormont's health committee, said he was deeply concerned.

"I am calling on the minister of health to come forward and explain the circumstances which led to this unprecedented action by the health and social care regulator, in the middle of a public health pandemic," he said.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw described the development as "extremely concerning".

The South Belfast assembly member called for a "clear statement of the facts from the minister, along with publication of all relevant correspondence, to understand exactly what the issues were to make sure our care homes are much better prepared and equipped".

The DUP's Pam Cameron said there needed to be a full and rigorous investigation into the handling of Covid-19 in care homes during this pandemic.

"As we move out of the first wave of this deadly virus it is vital that lessons are learned and policies strengthened," she said.

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath says it is increasingly obvious there is a fracture in the relationship between the department and the RQIA board.

"This might impact upon the work and role of the agency and it is important we have assurances about the standards of care," he added.

The RQIA is responsible for monitoring the quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland, including carrying out care home inspections.

Its board is responsible for holding the regulator's management to account.

RQIA said the changes to the board membership would have no effect on its day-to-day work.