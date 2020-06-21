Northern Ireland

County Down: Man arrested after Shrigley stabbing

  • 21 June 2020
The Air Ambulance transported a stabbing victim from Shrigley County Down to hospital Image copyright Up and Above Aerial Media
Image caption The victim, who suffered leg wounds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a County Down village.

The police said they were called to a report of an assault at a house in Osborne Drive in Shrigley on Sunday morning.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.