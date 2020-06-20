Image copyright PA Media Image caption The daily testing figures refer to tests carried out in health and social care laboratories

For the first time since lockdown began, Northern Ireland's Health Department has recorded a full 24-hour period without any new Covid-19 cases.

A total of 995 tests were completed between Thursday evening and Friday evening and none had a positive result.

Health Minister Robin Swann described it as "significant progress in forcing the virus into retreat".

NI Chief Medical Office Dr Michael McBride said Northern Ireland had "made important strides forward".

However, he warned that coronavirus remained a "very real threat".

The Department of Health's daily coronavirus dashboard reports on tests carried out daily in health trust laboratories, but it does not include tests carried out on national testing sites as part of NHS-wide initiatives.

Death toll

One further coronavirus-related death was recorded within the same 24-hour accounting period in which no-one tested positive for the virus.

It brings the total number of deaths reported by the Department of Health to 545.

The Department of Health's figures relate mainly to deaths in hospitals and consist of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, whether or not the infection was the cause of their death.

On Friday, separate figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed that Northern Ireland's coronavirus-related death toll recently passed 800.

At the end of each working week, Nisra releases data on the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Nisra's most recent statistics show that by Friday 12 June, there had been 802 deaths in Northern Ireland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

'Massive collective effort'

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Swann said: "We continue to make significant progress in forcing the virus into retreat.

"This is due to a massive collective effort by people across Northern Ireland.

"It is vital that we all maintain this progress and keep following public health advice on social distancing and washing our hands."

In the same statement, Dr McBride said: "We have undoubtedly made important strides forward and the people of Northern Ireland deserve great praise for the sacrifices they have made in our response to this virus.

"Covid-19 remains a very real threat and now is not the time to drop guard.

"I urge everyone to keep doing the right thing in terms of hand hygiene and social distancing. Please stay safe and save lives."