Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr McBride wrote to QUB in April

The Department of Health has said the Chief Medical Officer has not attempted to stifle academic input on pandemic efforts locally.

Dr Michael McBride wrote to Queen's University after an academics gave advice on PPE usage in April.

Virologist Dr Connor Bamford tweeted his concern at the letter on Wednesday.

The department of health said it is "not unreasonable" to raise concerns about public commentary which it said could "create confusion".

In the letter written on 24 April, Dr McBride said the comments made around PPE by Dr Bamford "may put patients and staff at risk if there is a failure to follow scientifically based guidance".

Image copyright Department of Health Image caption Dr McBride wrote to QUB on 24 April

However, Dr Bamford suggested that asking academics not to give their opinion during the crisis would make things worse.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he "understood public health is a sensitive matter at this time."

"Requesting that virologists do not engage with the media on such issues at this critical time and only talk about 'the virus' does not bode well for the future of this pandemic," the tweet continued.

Skip Twitter post by @cggbamford I understand that public health is a sensitive matter at the minute yet politely requesting that virologists do not engage with the media on such issues at this critical time and only talk about 'the virus' does not bode well for the future of this pandemic. — Connor Bamford, PhD (@cggbamford) June 17, 2020 Report

A Department of Health spokesperson responded on Friday by saying that the letter could "in no way be accurately represented as an attempt to stifle academic opinion".

"It was felt that the public comments had the potential to create concern and confusion among GPs during an already stressful period," the spokesperson continued.

"Academics should be assured that their unfettered contributions to public understanding are welcome and valued.

"At no time has the department or any of its officials sought to curb that discourse."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption QUB said it encouraged its academics to offer their expertise

A Queen's University Belfast statement confirmed it had received a letter in regards to advice given about the usage of PPE.

"Queen's University is proud of the contribution our staff have made to the tackling the pandemic across a range of disciplines, including virology and public health," it said.

"Many of our academics have also played a valuable role in providing the public with their academic insights via the media. The university actively encourages and facilitates all academic colleagues to do this within their field of expertise.

"The Chief Medical Officer contacted the university several weeks ago to clarify a specific point relating to the public guidance that had been issued about PPE following comments made by a member of staff in the media."