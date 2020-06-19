Image copyright Family Image caption Joleen Corr pictured before she was attacked by her former partner

A man who assaulted his ex-partner at her home in Downpatrick, County Down, took a bus to Belfast after the attack and left her to die, a court has heard.

Joleen Corr, 27, was left needing 24-hour care after she was struck by Michael O'Connor, causing her to fall down the stairs in December 2016.

She died in April 2018, after a landmark court ruling that decided she should no longer be kept alive.

In February, O'Connor, 34, pleaded guilty to murdering the mother of one.

O'Connor is originally from Westrock Grove in Belfast but his address is given as c/o HMP Maghaberry.

During a remote hearing of Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday, the court heard that O'Connor and Ms Corr had been fighting over a mobile phone call on 2 December 2016 when he struck her, causing her to fall down the stairs at her home in Thomas Russell Park.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael O'Connor changed his plea to guilty shortly before his trial

Ms Corr fractured her skull in the fall, described by a witness as "feeling like a broken Easter egg".

Subdural hematoma was the cause of death, prosecuting QC Phillip Mateer said.

In addition, Ms Corr's jaw had been broken and there were close to 50 bruises on her body which was "black and blue".

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC praised the Corr family for their "very real dignity".

Mr Mateer told the court that while the victim lay stricken in her bed after the attack, O'Connor took a bath before taking their young son on a bus to Belfast at 10:15 local time because he had "things to do".

At 12:30 local time he called a neighbour and asked him to check on Ms Corr, claiming the victim had called him to say she had tried to take her own life.

Image copyright Colm O'Reilly/Sunday Life Image caption Joleen Corr needed round-the-clock care after she was attacked in her home in December 2016

The prosecution dismissed this, through scientific and medical evidence, and said that due to the severity of her brain injury, "she could not have possibly phoned the defendant".

Mr Mateer said that when she arrived at hospital, her injuries were so serious that neurosurgeons made the initial decision that "medical intervention would not have been in her best interests at that time" but their decision was later reversed and a procedure carried out to treat the swelling of her brain.

Plea change

O'Connor had originally been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

But when Ms Corr died, he was charged with killing her, which he denied.

He was due to go on trial in February but with a jury sworn in and witnesses poised to testify, he asked to be rearraigned and admitted his guilt.

The prosecution told the court that the guilty plea to murder was accepted on the basis that O'Connor had struck Ms Corr once, causing her to fall down the stairs, and that in striking her, he did not intend to kill her but did intend to cause her grievous bodily harm.

Defence QC Charles MacCreanor submitted medical evidence which supports O'Connor's claim.

But he conceded that it was that fall which caused the fatal injury and O'Connor "is directly responsible for that".

"He is fully responsible and he lives with the shame and disgust of his behaviour, that never leaves him," said Mr MacCreanor.

The judge said he hoped to fix the minimum life tariff on 2 July.