Image caption Octavio de Castro, Teresa Maria de Carmo and their four children were left with only the clothes on their back after the fire.

A family whose home was destroyed in a fire in Dungannon on Wednesday has thanked the local community for their help after an online appeal.

Octavio de Castro, Teresa Maria de Carmo and their four children were left with only the clothes on their back after their the blaze.

The couple from East Timor have lived in Northern Ireland for 10 years.

The fire began accidentally in a neighbour's property and spread to their roof.

Image caption The fire, which was started accidentally in a neighbour's property, spread and destroyed their roof.

Speaking through a family friend, the couple said they had lost everything in their Killymerron Park home.

Ms de Carmo said she had just fed the children when she saw smoke through the window coming from the house next door.

She shouted to her husband, who was getting ready for work upstairs, but at first he didn't believe her.

When they realised there was a fire, they ran out of the house, leaving all their belongings behind.

"We didn't bring anything out with us, only documentation," she explained.

'Queues of cars' to help

Local DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson heard about the fire and came to see if he could help the family.

"They were standing just with the clothes they had on them, they had absolutely nothing and it was evident, a family of six, four young children, they had nowhere to stay," Mr Cuthbertson said.

Emergency accommodation was provided by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Mr Cuthbertson appealed to the local community for help.

"I put a call out on social media around about 6 o'clock just to see if we can get them some bits and pieces of clothes for them going to the temporary accommodation," he said.

"Within one hour we actually filled the front room of the neighbour's property and there were queues of cars coming up into the estate.

"Some of the local men in the estate actually had to direct traffic because the response was so great.

"Within minutes there were cars pulling up with bags of clothes, people have gone to local supermarkets to purchase new clothes - you name it, it arrived within the next hour," Mr Cuthbertson said.

Image caption DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said after the appeal cars started pulling up with bags of clothes for the family.

Ms de Carmo said although they had lost everything "the main thing is our family (is) safe".

"We didn't have in our country a community like this, so we really appreciate it," she said.

She added that they never expected such a thing to happen to them, only that they would "work and get a better life" in Northern Ireland.

"But suddenly this happened, the community with the kindness, generosity of them - they help us (with) food, help us (with) clothes, and sometimes they give advice," she said.

"Thank you so much," she added.