A man was beaten about the head and body with a hammer and other weapons in what police are treating as a racially motivated hate crime.

Three armed men forced entry to a flat in Main Street, Dungiven shortly before midnight on Thursday and attacked the man as he lay in bed. Police have described it as an aggravated burglary.

"This was a vicious attack on a defenceless man in his own home," Det Insp Peter McKenna said.

The man remains in hospital.

"The occupant was struck around the head, body and legs a number of times and required hospital treatment following the attack for his injuries." Det Insp McKenna added.

Police said the attackers are described as "white males in their mid-20s with local accents and all three had their faces covered with scarves".

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.