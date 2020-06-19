Image copyright Andrew Matthews/pa wire

The number of GP surgeries in Northern Ireland is falling, according to figures released by the Health and Social Care Business Organisation.

In its 2019 report, the organisation found there had been an 8% decline since March 2014, when there were 350.

That means 27 practices have closed or merged since then.

The Royal College of GPs says the most recent statistics are "deeply alarming".

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland, said GPs are to be commended for all the work they do caring for patients in the community.

"Although the way we provide that support looks different due to coronavirus, I know GPs are continuing to deliver high quality medical care and advice in very challenging circumstances," he said.

Dr Dorman continued: "We have been telling government and health leaders for a long time that GPs are under immense pressure.

"They were under tremendous strain even before the pandemic.

"Our survey of RCGPNI members last year showed we had a stressed workforce with 32% of GPs saying they felt so stressed that they can't cope at least once or twice a week."