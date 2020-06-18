Coronavirus: NI schoolchildren to follow 1m social distancing
By Robbie Meredith BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- 18 June 2020
Social distancing of 1m as opposed to the usual 2m is "safe and appropriate" for children and young people at school, the Northern Ireland Executive has agreed.
The measure will allow "full classes to attend" school.
That is according to guidance sent by the Department of Education to school principals on Thursday.
The guidance outlines how schools may operate when they fully reopen.
More to follow.