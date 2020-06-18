Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption The man was recovered from the base of the cliff by helicopter but was pronounced dead

A man in his 60s has died after he fell while climbing on Fair Head cliff near Ballycastle along Northern Ireland's north coast.

The coastguard received a call alerting them to the incident shortly before 13:10 BST.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent to the scene along with cliff rescue teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine.

The police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended.

A coastguard spokesperson said the man was recovered from the bottom of the cliff by the rescue helicopter.

He was declared dead at the scene.