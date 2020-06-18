Fair Head: Climber dies in fall at north coast cliff
A man in his 60s has died after he fell while climbing on Fair Head cliff near Ballycastle along Northern Ireland's north coast.
The coastguard received a call alerting them to the incident shortly before 13:10 BST.
A coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent to the scene along with cliff rescue teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine.
The police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended.
A coastguard spokesperson said the man was recovered from the bottom of the cliff by the rescue helicopter.
He was declared dead at the scene.