NI civil servant voices warning on deleted emails

Image copyright Getty Images

Emails are automatically deleted at the NI Civil Service if staff do not have time to save them, a whistleblower has claimed.

The civil servant also said that emails may not be kept if staff are off sick or retire.

It comes after the Nolan Show revealed that civil service emails must be actively saved into an information management system called Trim.

If they are not saved, they will be deleted after three months.

But Stormont officials have failed to confirm if emails not actively saved by staff before three months would be given to journalists, a scrutiny committee or via FOI (Freedom of Information).

The NI Civil Service (NICS) has confirmed that deleted emails do go into a back-up system, but will only be made public if they meet the service's definition of "very exceptional circumstances" within a "certain period of time" and if there is "a business reason to do so".

However, the NICS has not defined those terms.

The NICS said that staff are reminded "on an ongoing basis of their responsibilities around good records management and adherence to the record management policy" and that "emails should be filed regularly and in a timely manner".

'Came back and emails were gone'

The story emerged after the Nolan Show obtained leaked emails, marked "Email retention policy: 3 month rule", for a proposed PPE (personal protective equipment) order by the NI Executive worth £160m earlier this year.

The whistleblower - who contacted the Nolan Show after it initially raised questions about the three-month retention policy last week - said: "I am really conscientious about it, I do Trim [save] everything.

"But it's left up to staff to figure out what's business critical.

"One person's interpretation is different to another's.

"I'm friends with loads of civil servants who have said 'I went off sick and came back and a load of emails were gone'," they added.

The Executive Office have said staff are trained to save emails that have "long-term administrative or historical value; contains information, advice or explanation not duplicated elsewhere; relates to decisions or action taken and has evidential value; forms a significant part of the 'story', for example, the policy development process".

Image caption Steve Aiken has called for an urgent meeting of all party leaders about the matter

The Nolan Show questioned last week whether the system could mean that some material would be missing from Freedom of Information requests.

The whistleblower claimed: "If an FOI request comes in, with the best will in the world… all you have to go on is what you have.

"So how it affects things is if something isn't Trimmed, it can't go in an FOI because you can't find it.

"The minimum that we need at the minute is an extension of the three-month rule in this emergency Covid situation, because I know there will be thousands of civil servants who are in the same situation."

Policy used by other departments

Last week, UUP leader Steve Aiken called for an urgent meeting of all party leaders about the matter, but said he has received no response.

The Executive Office said it implemented its email management policy on 27 April 2009.

In a statement, it said: "This policy is consistent with those rolled out across other government departments in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, and the wider public sector, and is in line with the statutory obligations including those relating to: public records; freedom of information and data protection."

The three-month retention policy is used in some other government departments across the UK.

The Cabinet Office told the BBC that each government department is "responsible for managing its own information, including emails, in line with statutory obligations".

The Cabinet Office began deleting all e-mails after three months in 2004.

You can listen again to the Stephen Nolan Show here.