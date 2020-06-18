Non-urgent dental care to resume in June, says BDA

Image copyright Getty Images

Dentists in Northern Ireland will be able to provide non-urgent care to the public from 29 June, according to the British Dental Association (BDA).

Phase three, which will permit dentists to carry out aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) including fillings, is scheduled to start from 20 July.

The BDA says the timetable has been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The association warned that a shortage of personal protective equipment "could easily jeopardise any progress".

AGPs, involving the use of high-speed instruments, represent the majority of dental treatments.

Dentists performing these procedures are expected to use full personal protective equipment (PPE), similar to those used in hospital ICUs.

The BDA has estimated that the cost of PPE, ignoring other treatment costs has increased by up to 6,000 per cent.

"Costs for kit were around 35-45 pence pre-pandemic, and could now stand at £20-30 depending on exact PPE requirements and usage."

The BDA has said it believes the integration of dental services into the wider government supply chain will be a pre-requisite to any plan to restore routine care.

No decision has yet been taken on whether dentists will have access to the central government supply of PPE.

Sky-high overheads

Richard Graham, chair of the BDA's Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee said: "We finally have a timetable. Dentists need time to prepare, but PPE remains the elephant in the room.

"Practices face not only shortages but crippling increases in costs for vital protective kit.

"We can put out the welcome mat, but without access to government supply chains, we will be in no position to treat patients.

"But we will need help to survive the new normal," he continued.

"Without long term support, sky-high overheads and fewer patents could be the final nail in the coffin for the service in NI.

"We trust the department will step up to the plate."