Image copyright Liudmila_Fadzeyeva

A two-month consultation on parental bereavement leave and pay has been launched by Stormont's economy minister.

In February, Westminster brought in new rules so parents get bereavement leave up to two weeks if they lose a child.

However, it does not currently apply in Northern Ireland.

Diane Dodds said it was "sensible and compassionate" to bring NI's laws in line with Great Britain. The consultation will run until 10 August.

In 2018, MPs voted to support a bill known as Jack's Law that will took effect in England, Scotland and Wales in April.

It means parents who lose a child under the age of 18 will be able to take paid leave as either a single block of two weeks, or as two separate blocks of one week each across the first year after the death.

Under the rules, people who have been employed for at least 26 weeks will be entitled to a minimum payment of up to £148 a week during their bereavement leave, depending on the level of their salary.

Employment law is devolved and any changes in Northern Ireland will need legislation to be approved by the assembly.

Bereavement leave and NI law

As the law currently stands, there is no automatic right to paid time off for the bereavement of a child - but parents of stillborn children are entitled to maternity and paternity leave.

Anyone classed as an employee has the right to time off for a "dependant"

This time off is for dealing with unexpected issues and emergencies involving the dependant, including leave to arrange or attend a funeral

The law does not say how much time off can be taken. It simply says the amount should be "reasonable"

Employers can treat time off for bereavement as sick leave or holiday leave, depending on their workplace policy and the individual circumstances

If the employee takes the time off as sick leave or holiday leave, their normal sick or holiday pay will apply.

Source: NI Direct