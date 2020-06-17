Image copyright Geograph

One person has died following a "major incident" off the north coast, during which four people got into difficulties in the water.

Police have said they are "investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a young male".

It is understood that he was a teenager.

His body was recovered from the sea at Dunluce Castle near Bushmills on Tuesday evening.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A second person was rescued after the alarm was raised just after 17:00 BST.

The coastguard said that person suffered minor injuries, while two others were unharmed.

Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle attended as well as the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Portrush RNLI lifeboats and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.