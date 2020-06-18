Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hairdressers in Northern Ireland have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March

Hairdressers and barbers could potentially reopen in Northern Ireland on 6 July, the BBC understands.

It comes as the Stormont executive is to discuss if it can provide indicative dates for further lockdown easing in Northern Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had said Thursday would be a "significant day" for more decisions.

NI's tourism and hospitality sectors have already been told they can provisionally reopen from 3 July.

When the executive published its Pathway to Recovery blueprint in May, it did not include any projected dates alongside the five stages for easing lockdown.

At the time, ministers said it would provide them with flexibility to lift restrictions as and when the medical advice changed.

However, the first and deputy first ministers have since indicated that they would like to provide a provisional timetable for lifting some restrictions.

Stormont sources have told the BBC that a reopening date for hairdressers and barbers, of Monday 6 July, has been suggested but this move is not over the line yet.

It needs Executive approval and medical and scientific advice will be crucial.

Ministers will officially assess the coronavirus regulations later, which took effect in March, as part of the three-weekly review of the unprecedented laws.

On Monday, Ms O'Neill said she hoped that following Thursday's meeting, the executive could come forward with "some more good news" regarding a timetable for some sectors, which have remained closed since the start of the pandemic.

Easing can only begin if the transmission of the virus remains low, she stressed.

What else will the executive discuss?

The debate about reducing social distancing guidelines from a distance of 2m (6ft) to 1m is also likely to continue.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 1m is safe, but some countries, including the UK, remain at 2m.

Mrs Foster previously said medical advice remains that 2m is the "safest place to be" - but her executive colleague, Economy Minister Diane Dodds, has publicly urged the distance to be reduced.

She said it would make it more viable for many sectors of the economy to operate, but the whole of the executive must agree to it.

Ministers are also due to talk about access to childcare, as many parents start to return to work with more sectors of the economy reopening.

Currently childcare is only available for vulnerable children, or those of key workers.

Schools, day care centres and childminders can provide childcare but they are limited in terms of group sizes, and some childminders, who do not usually look after children of key workers, have struggled to work during the pandemic.

The executive has said it is working on a plan to help widen provision, with First Minister Arlene Foster insisting it is a priority.

'Summer activities'

They are expected to discuss a bid to continue the free school meals scheme over the summer.

It comes after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford to get the government in England to agree to fund payments in July and August.

The families of almost 97,000 children have been receiving payments of £27 every fortnight per child, since schools were closed.

All the Stormont parties support the proposal, but Education Minister Peter Weir said he would have to bid for funding from the executive's Covid-19 fund, as his department could not afford it.

Image copyright Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Image caption Direct payments for the meals in Northern Ireland are scheduled to end on 30 June

A Department of Education spokesperson said this would form part of a "wider paper on summer activities" to be discussed by ministers at Thursday's meeting.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the executive could receive extra money from Westminster because of the decision to extend the free school meals scheme.

Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker told the NI Affairs Committee it was his assumption there would be Barnett consequentials.

It is estimated that extending payments during July and August could cost the executive up to £12m.