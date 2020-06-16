A County Londonderry man has said he will have to move house after the living room window of his home was smashed and paint poured inside.

Police are treating the attack on Westbourne Crescent in Coleraine as a sectarian hate crime.

Just after midnight the married couple, who were asleep upstairs, were woken up by the sound of breaking glass.

They went downstairs to find paint had been poured into the living room through the broken front window.

Extensive damage was caused to the furniture and carpet.

'I have been intimidated'

The man, who does not want to be named, believes he was deliberately targeted.

"I am from the Protestant community and this is the first time in 15 years, that I have lived in this address, that this has happened.

"I have been intimidated out of my home," he added.

Cars parked outside were also damaged by paint.