Cross-border weather alerts displayed together

Weather warnings issued on either side of the Irish border are now being displayed together for the first time.

The move, by the Irish national weather service, Met Éireann, aims to ensure that those who commute or travel cross-border can access the latest warnings.

It is part of a series of upgrades to its warnings page, which are being implemented this week.

Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack said the proposal was approved after being discussed with the UK Met Office.

The organisation collaborates closely with the Met Office which will maintain responsibility for issuing severe weather warnings for Northern Ireland.

It says it may also include warnings issued by Met Éireann in the Republic of Ireland in the future.

"We are always keen to ensure the communication of our National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) is as accessible and understandable as possible" said a Met Office spokesperson.

"With this aim in mind the way we communicate severe weather warnings is constantly under review by ourselves and we may consider including Met Éireann warnings on our channels in future."

This is a unique situation, as no national weather provider normally gives details about warnings that have been issued in another jurisdiction.

'Weather doesn't stop at borders'

In the past, both organisations have faced criticism for appearing to show weather warnings stopping at the border.

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who was vocal about the issue on Twitter, met officials from Met Éireann last year.

"Weather doesn't stop at borders and it is crucial people are as informed as they can be about emergency weather events" said Mr Ó Donnghaile.

"Met Éireann providing all-Ireland information on weather warnings is a welcome step in the right direction.

"It, of course, makes sense that the Met Office would follow this example and equally inform people of the status of weather warnings for people living, working and travelling across the border."

This is not the first time the two organisations have collaborated.

In the winter season of 2015-16, they worked together in the naming of winter storms for Ireland and the UK.

That work continues and has expanded to include the Dutch weather service, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.