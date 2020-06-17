Image caption Nicolae Nicola is a prominent spokesman for the Roma community in Northern Ireland

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a case against a Roma community leader over allegations of harassment.

Nicolae Nicola had been questioned by police in November after posters appeared in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

They made a number of unfounded allegations against health workers working with the Roma community.

Mr Nicola has always denied any involvement with the posters.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it had completed its consideration of an investigation file reported by police in relation to allegations of harassment in south Belfast.

"After a careful examination of all the available evidence, it was concluded that there was insufficient evidence to meet the test for prosecution and to provide a reasonable prospect of securing a conviction for any offence," said a PPS spokesperson.

"After a request to review this no prosecution decision was received, a senior prosecutor reviewed the case and again concluded that the test for prosecution was not met.

"This decision has been communicated to all relevant parties."

The decision was first reported in the Irish News.

Allegations of intimidation

Mr Nicola is a prominent figure in the Romanian Roma Community Association of Northern Ireland (RRCANI).

The posters were put up in 2018 after a police investigation was launched into alleged exploitation and intimidation affecting the Roma community.

A 41-year-old man was convicted of improper use of an electronic communications network, while a 32-year-old man was found not guilty of the same charge.

It is understood the investigation into the offences has now ended.

However, PSNI Det Insp Stephen Harvey said the police investigation into exploitation and criminality affecting the Roma community, led by Criminal Investigation Branch in Belfast, was ongoing.

"I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information to date, and would ask anyone with information about any form of criminality to call us on the non-emergency number, or submit a report online," he said.