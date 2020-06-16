Image copyright PSNI

A viable device has been found during a security alert in Broughshane, County Antrim.

It was discovered in the Rocavan Meadow area of the village at about 17:10 BST on Monday.

A number of residents were moved during the alert, and police and army bomb experts attended.

Elsewhere, in a separate incident on Monday night, there was a shooting at a property in Ballymena, County Antrim. Police said no-one was injured.

Police received a report at about 21:45 BST that masked men were seen in the Orkney Drive area and a number of shots were fired.

It was reported the men then "ran off".

They have described both incidents as "reckless" and have appealed for information.

Police said the incident in Broughshane "could have had potentially devastating consequences".