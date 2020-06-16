Image copyright Reuters

Northern Ireland is now the only part of the UK that has not extended the free school meals scheme over the summer.

The government in England has announced it will provide a voucher programme for the summer months, following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Scotland and Wales have also committed to continue the scheme.

Last month, Education Minister Peter Weir said it would cost too much to continue the payments over the summer.

The families of almost 97,000 children have been receiving payments of £27 every fortnight per child, since schools were closed.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she will propose to the executive that the free school meals scheme be extended over the summer, if "the necessary finances can be secured".

Speaking in the assembly. Mrs Foster said she was very sympathetic to the calls for the payments to continue, as she knew how important it had been to help families during the Covid-19 crisis so far

There are growing calls from Sinn Féin, Alliance, the SDLP and the Greens for the executive to extend the payments.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was "glad" the British government had reversed its decision and called on Stormont ministers to "do the same".

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: "The links between educational underachievement and deprivation are well known and the evidence suggests that children returning to school can often be weeks or months intellectually behind classmates who have access to a more wholesome diet during the holidays."

Green Party Councillor Simon Lee, who is a teacher, said the payment represented a "lifeline for many families," calling for the schools meals payment scheme to be extended.

The Alliance Party said the payments must "not be lost".