Covid-19 linked deaths accounted for more than 17% of all fatalities in Northern Ireland between March and May, figures show.

Government statistics agency Nisra said 764 deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded in that time.

For the first time, it has released information where figures have been standardised to allow for comparisons.

Nisra records all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on a death certificate.

The agency has used an Age-Standardised Mortality Rate (ASMR) to make comparisons possible across gender, area deprivation, local council districts and occupation.

Nisra said Northern Ireland's death rate, calculated using this measure, was 48 per 100,000 of the population.

It shows that men in Northern Ireland had a significantly higher rate of death related to Covid-19 than women.

The figures also state there were 86 Covid-linked deaths among people of working age, between 20 and 69, but some of them may have been retired.

They included four people who worked in health care or related occupations.

The majority of the deaths were recorded as people who had worked in skilled trades.

Belfast had the highest mortality rate, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest.

While affluent areas had more deaths, Nisra said older people were more likely to live in those areas, so when age is removed and the mortality rate standardised, the most deprived areas had the highest Covid-19 related death rate.