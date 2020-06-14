Image caption Graffiti with the same message was also sprayed on a wall within the grounds of Grove Playing Fields

Anti-GAA graffiti which appeared at a park in north Belfast is being treated as a hate incident by police.

A banner with the words - Anti British GAA not welcome - was pictured hanging at the entrance to Grove Playing Fields.

Graffiti with the same message was also sprayed on a wall within the grounds of the playing fields.

Police are also trying to establish if there is a link with an attack on a house in the Ballysillan Road.

"It was reported graffiti had been daubed on to the walls and windows of a house, a garage and cars," said Ch Insp Gary Reid.

'Cowardly'

Police, who received a report shortly after 10:25 BST on Sunday morning about the park graffiti, said criminal damage had been caused to the banner, which had already been hanging up at the site.

It is believed the graffiti was sprayed overnight and it has since been removed by Belfast City Council workers.

Reacting to the incident on social media, Sinn Féin MP for the area John Finucane said it was "open intimidation" and there was "no place in society for sectarianism or racism".

His party colleague and assembly member for the area Gerry Kelly said the banner had intimidated some families into leaving the playing fields.

"This is a clear attempt by sinister and cowardly elements to stroke up sectarian tension in our community," he said.

Alliance councillor and former lord mayor Nuala McAllister tweeted: "Green spaces bring our area together, to be enjoyed by all.

"This nonsense is ridiculous and sets your community back."