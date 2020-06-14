Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police responded to a report of a large group of males fighting in Dungannon on Saturday night

A man has been arrested and another man taken to hospital after a brawl in Dungannon.

It happened in the County Tyrone town on Saturday night, with a report made to police at about 19:40 BST.

Officers responded to reports of a large group of males fighting in an area near to Thomas Street.

A man found in the area sustained injuries to his head and face and was taken to hospital by police.

Another man was found in the Union Place area with facial injuries.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and common assault, and remains in custody.

PSNI Det Sgt Brian Reid said police are working to establish "exactly what occurred last night" and appealed to anyone who was in the area or with footage of the incident to contact them.

He said they are also investigating a report of an assault on a man who suffered a hand injury before the brawl broke out.

It happened at about 19:00 BST, and police have said it may have been linked.