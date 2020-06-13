Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The incident began after a man presented himself at Antrim Road Police Station in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries after being shot by the police with baton rounds during an incident in north Belfast.

Police have said the action was taken to prevent the man from harming himself.

The incident began at 04:15: BST on Saturday, when the man, who was in distress, presented himself at Antrim Road Police Station.

He was in possession of a suspected firearm.

The man then fled the police station a short time later.

"Our specially trained officers responded and located the male in the Waterworks area," said Ch Insp Gary Reid

"In an attempt to prevent the man from harming himself, AEP (baton) rounds were discharged. During the course of this, the male was injured."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A baton round was used by police during the incident

"First aid was administered on the male, who was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening."

The Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the incident, and will examine whether an investigation needs to be taken.