Image copyright PA Image caption Unofficial transfer tests have been used by schools since the abolition of the 11-plus in 2008

A group of more than 200 Catholic principals have signed an open letter calling for transfer tests to be abandoned for at least one year.

Writing in the Irish News, the Catholic Principals' Association calls for the action due to the coronavirus crisis.

The principals have also asked all grammar schools to suspend the tests.

Already 11 Catholic grammars and the integrated school Lagan College have said they will not use the test results to admit pupils in 2021.

Unofficial transfer tests have been used by schools since the abolition of the 11-plus in 2008, and are run by private test providers Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC), which runs the GL Assessment.

The GL Assessment is used by Catholic grammars.

If the exams do not go ahead, the schools would be required to use different criteria to select pupils.

In its letter, the Catholic Principals' Association (CPA) urges Education Minister Peter Weir to intervene.

'Tensions and anxieties'

The letter calls for the exams to be cancelled due to "the inevitable emotional distress of primary school children during this pandemic" and the extended break from education.

It notes that by the end of this month, Year 6 children will have missed out on four months of school and face-to-face teaching.

"These tensions and anxieties will be very significantly compounded by the well-attested stresses and strains of transfer tests," it reads.

It also notes that students returning for their final year of school before moving to secondary school will have "significantly less face-to-face teaching".

It adds that the two-week delay on testing going ahead would not make up for what would amount to nine months of disruption to children's education.

The Association for Quality Education said its testing would be "reviewed" amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that transfer tests were fairer for pupils than "selection by parental wealth".