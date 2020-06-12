Linfield rejects away kit colours UVF comparison

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON/pacemaker Image caption The kit was launched on Thursday

Linfield Football Club has defended its new kit design after claims that it resembled the colours used by the loyalist paramilitary group the UVF.

In a statement, the club said any comparison was "totally coincidental and entirely unintentional".

The away-kit was launched on Wednesday and was widely debated on social media.

A club spokesperson said the design had been met with approval from large numbers of supporters.

But it added suggestions from a small number outside the club cannot be ignored.

"For the avoidance of all doubt, the design is of a football kit for a football club and any similarity/likeness/resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional," the club said.

The spokesperson added that "any allegation or inference to the contrary is robustly and vigorously rejected by this club which prides itself on being inclusive, open to all and representative of all".

"Linfield FC is totally opposed to all forms of bigotry, prejudice, violence and discrimination."