Coronavirus: What we know about Northern Ireland's death toll

  • 12 June 2020
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 on 12 June 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

By last Friday, it recorded 779 deaths in total. 20 deaths were registered in the week ending 5 June, it said.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

Nisra figures also show that care home residents have accounted for more than half (51.9%) of Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland.

The bulletin also states that deaths in care homes are falling, with four (21.1%) of the 20 deaths recorded in the week ending 5 June occurring in care homes, down from 27% the previous week.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Deaths of care home residents by place of death

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

The numbers also show that deaths involving coronavirus in Northern Ireland have fallen for the sixth week in a row.

Breakdown

In the week ending 5 June, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.5% and female deaths 50.5%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 228, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 5 June.

Nisra said the total number of deaths from any cause registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 5 June was 304.

That was down from 316 in the previous week - but higher than what would be expected at this time of year.

The five-year average death rate in Northern Ireland is 271.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Weekly deaths registered regardless of cause

Data up to and including week ending 5 June
Source: NISRA

