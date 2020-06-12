Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ronan Hughes is being sought by Essex police

The High Court in Dublin has ordered the extradition of man sought by Essex police over the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals.

Ronan Hughes, 40, of Leitrim, Silverstream, Tyholland, County Monaghan, is also wanted over an immigration offence.

He will be sent to the UK within 10 days from Monday, when the order comes into effect.

The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry trailer in Grays last October.

It had landed at Purfleet in Essex from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The High Court heard that Mr Hughes, who was in court for the proceedings, wants to be surrendered as soon as possible to the UK authorities.

Mr Justice Burns remanded him in custody for 15 days.

The manslaughter charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration carries a maximum penalty of 14 years behind bars.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies were discovered in the lorry in the early hours of 23 October 2019

In his judgment, Mr Justice Paul Burns said he was satisfied that the alleged offences were committed in the UK's territorial waters.

At an earlier hearing, Mr Hughes estimated his haulage business had a turnover of between €500,000 (£484,000) and €600,000 (£538,000) but said his business was not very profitable.

The judge said he found unconvincing Mr Hughes' claim of a lack of awareness of his financial affairs.

Image caption Pham Thi Tra My, 26, and Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, were among the victims

Earlier this year, Maurice Robinson, 25, from Craigavon in Northern Ireland pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Four other men will stand trial at the Old Bailey in connection with this investigation on 5 October.

Another man, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, from Mayobridge, County Down, is appealing against his extradition from the Republic of Ireland to the UK to face charges related to the Essex lorry discovery.

The charges include 39 charges of manslaughter, and a charge of conspiracy to traffic people, as well as conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.