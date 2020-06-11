Northern Ireland

Ardglass: Shoe found at sea 'may contain human bones'

  • 11 June 2020
The bones were found at sea by fishermen in Ardglass on Wednesday
Fishermen have found a shoe containing suspected human bones off the County Down coast, police have said.

Officers were alerted to the discovery by fishermen in Ardglass at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

They reported finding a shoe and sock in the water, containing what they believed to be bones.

A police spokesman said the bones "do appear to be human remains". They have been take to a forensic mortuary at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

