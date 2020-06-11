Image copyright PSNI Image caption The gun was found during police searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry

A gun found by police during searches in Londonderry last weekend has been identified as the weapon used to murder journalist Lyra McKee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the development after initial tests and an examination of the weapon, a Hammerli X-Esse pistol.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot during trouble in the city's Creggan area in 2019.

The PSNI said Thursday's announcement was "a significant moment for the investigation" into the New IRA murder.

The full forensic examination of the weapon will take some time to conclude.

The gun, along with a bomb, was found during planned police searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI also released images of ammunition seized during the searches

Search operations took place over two days and covered 38 acres.

The victim's partner and family were informed of the development on Thursday.

The police said they hoped the discovery would help them to bring the person who fired the shots to justice.

One man, Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Derry, has been charged with Ms McKee's murder.

He denies the charge.