Image copyright PSNI Image caption The proposed new PSNI branding was unveiled publicly on Friday

The PSNI's chief constable has backtracked on a proposal to "tinker" with force's badge on uniforms, admitting the idea "is a non-starter."

As part of a branding refresh, Simon Byrne had publicly floated the idea of a modified emblem on Friday.

It would have removed the words Police Service Northern Ireland from the badge used on signs, vehicles and uniforms.

Unionist parties and the Police Federation had all come out against the idea.

Mr Byrne said it was not "Einstein territory" to realise "there is no point in taking the proposal forward".

It will now not form part of a public consultation of "modernising" the look of the PSNI.

Despite the opposition from unionist politicians and the Police Federation, Mr Byrne said there had been "no adverse reaction" in prior background briefings with them.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police vehicles with the new proposed branding

"Clearly, there's no point trying to push the ball uphill when we've got other priorities," Mr Byrne told BBC News NI.

"I don't think it was a mistake because if you're going to move on and be progressive you've got to test new ideas.

"So I think we close this issue down and keep the eye on the big prize, which is improving community policing."

On Monday, the Police Federation said the proposed change to the police branding was "proving problematic".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Simon Byrne said there was "no point trying to push the ball uphill" on the issue

It said it was aware some officers had expressed concern about the removal of the name.

The federation said it would convey this view during the formal consultation and implementation phase.

The Ulster Unionist Party said any change to the branding must be carefully explained.

"We need to know why a change is being proposed and what the rationale is behind it," a spokesperson said.