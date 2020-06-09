Image caption The job description says applicants must be empathetic and have experience of working with victims of trauma

The process to appoint a full-time commissioner for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland has opened.

Applicants must have "direct experience" of working with victims, the Executive Office said.

The post will last for five years and it is hoped it will be filled by late summer.

It is understood Brendan McAllister, the interim victims' advocate, will not apply, as he never intended to.

The appointment of a commissioner was a recommendation made by the HIA inquiry, which investigated historical allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

The advertisement for the role says it will include annual remuneration of £71,932.

The closing date for applications is Friday 3 July.

'Data breach' investigation

Meanwhile, the first and deputy first ministers have said a fact-finding investigation into a data breach involving the identities of hundreds of abuse survivors is proceeding "at pace".

The investigation began last month, after it emerged a letter had been sent on behalf of Mr McAllister, without the names of 250 recipients being anonymised.

Image caption Brendan McAllister said he takes full responsibility for the data breach

Some of the individuals had been part of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry and had chosen to remain anonymous.

Mr McAllister had apologised for the breach and said he had referred the matter to the information commissioner.

The first minister had said she recognised some victims and survivors did not have confidence in Mr McAllister, but others have urged him to stay in the role until a full-time commissioner takes over.

Responding to a question from TUV leader Jim Allister, the ministers have now said they will consider the next steps when a report is completed.