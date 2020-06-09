Image caption Beef prices started to take a tumble in December as markets in China shut down

Just over half a £25m government support package for agriculture should go to beef producers, according to a farmers' union.

The Ulster Farmers' Union said the sector should get £13.2m to help it recoup losses from the closure of markets during the Covid-19 crisis.

It said sheep farmers should get £270,000.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots is set to announce how the pot of cash, agreed by the Executive, will be shared out.

EU state aid rules, which still apply during the Brexit transition, say that only businesses that suffered a direct loss as a result of the pandemic can be assisted.

Beef, dairy and horticulture are the three main sectors likely to be helped.

Beef prices started to take a tumble in December as markets in China shut down.

The problem was compounded when the crisis spread across Europe with bars, restaurants, and workplaces shutting in response.

The loss of that so-called food service sector shut off markets which account for around a third of all produce consumed, a lot of it the more expensive cuts of meat like steak.

An independent report commissioned from agricultural economists showed that the closure of markets and increased processing costs led to a loss in value per beef animal of £238.

It was not just red meat - things like hides, which can add to the overall value of an animal were affected, with big clients in Italy and China unavailable.

The bulk of lambs in Northern Ireland will not come onto the market until a little later in the summer, but some producers would have reared and sold early lambs for the Easter market.

The UFU is suggesting that farmers who sold lambs during a four-week period up to mid April, when prices plummeted, are paid an extra £8 per head.

They want beef producers to get £50 per head on all cattle sold during 2020, with an additional £60 per head for stock sent to market during a seven-week period from the end of March.

The economists' report showed that it wasn't just farmers who had to deal with financial pressures.

It found that meat processing companies had to spend considerable sums providing protective clothing, marshalling social distancing and slowing production lines to comply with new health guidelines.

Many reported spending more than £100,000 so far, and expected to pay more in the months ahead.

The report found that with many beef and sheep farmers already struggling financially on the back of weak profits in recent years, some might not survive the Covid-19 crisis without government support.