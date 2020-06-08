Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Protesters at the anti-racism demonstration in Belfast on Saturday

Between 60 and 70 fines were issued to those attending anti-racism protests in Northern Ireland at the weekend, a senior police officer has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the fines were issued in Londonderry and Belfast.

The events took place to protest against racism, and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

ACC Todd said pre-planned large scale events breached coronavirus regulations.

He said he "absolutely" sympathised with the cause being protested.

"On any other day, this police service would be standing right beside the organisers to facilitate their protest and their right to have their voices heard about the unjustifiable and unnecessary death of George Floyd," he said.

Organisers have said efforts were made to maintain social distancing between those in attendance at the protests, which took place at Belfast's Custom House Square and the Guildhall in Derry.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Todd said in these circumstances social distancing would not have been possible.

Image caption ACC Todd said action taken by police could have prevented much larger numbers gathering for the weekend protests

He said a significant number of people were also "turned around" at transport centres in Northern Ireland and that fines were not imposed in those cases and no arrests were made.

He said had police not taken the action that they did, they "could reasonably have seen many thousands of people turn out".

ACC Todd said that a file had been passed to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) on the organisers of the event, but it was up to that body whether prosecution would be pursued.

Call for clarity

Also speaking on the programme, Reginald Clarke, one of the speakers at the Belfast event, called for clarity on the criteria for fines being given.

He said he was given a fine while walking alone towards the protest area.

He said the event was held to show solidarity and participants "did what they could to address the medical concerns and still show support".

He said that there were social distance markings on the pavements and masks were being distributed.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Efforts were made to maintain social distancing at events in Derry and Belfast

"Are you telling me I can't walk through that area because there might be a gathering?" he said.

"Either you give the ticket to everybody there or you don't give it to anyone."

Ciaran Moynagh, a solicitor from Phoenix Law, which offered free legal advice to protesters at the weekend, said his view of the gathering differed to that of the PSNI's.

"People attended, socially distanced and didn't meet a group larger than six in their own socially distant manner, it was no different from those people who attends the IKEA queue with their own family members," he said.

He said he would be contacting the police to discuss the possibility of having the fines voided.

'Lawful and peaceful protest'

About 40 of the fines issued were handed out in Derry.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ch Supt Emma Bond said officers across the PSNI "fully support the right to protest and the cause which people were protesting but these are exceptional times".

She said "lawful and peaceful protest would be appropriate in any other circumstances other than this".

Image caption Ch Supt Emma Bond said the protests were taking place in "exceptional times"

"Because we are in the middle of a global pandemic, because the health protection regulations are in place and indicate that gatherings of more than six people are unlawful, that is why in these circumstances, police took the approach that they did," she said.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she fully supported "people's right to protest" and that it "is a hugely important part of being part of a liberal society" and that she she also fully supports "the cause for which people were protesting on Saturday".

However, she added: "When it comes to whether or not large gatherings are appropriate during the coronavirus, the answer is simply no, because it places lives at risk."