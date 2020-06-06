Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Protesters taking part in the rally at Belfast's Custom House Square

Thousands of people across the UK have taken part in anti-racism rallies.

In Northern Ireland, there were protests in Belfast and Londonderry in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody.

Police had issued warnings about the dangers to public health.

In Belfast, it's understood strict social distancing measures were in place with markers on the road at the rally in Custom House Square.

Image copyright Féile an Phobail Image caption A mural supporting the protests has been unveiled on Belfast's Falls Road

Across the UK, protests were held in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Leicester, and Sheffield.

In London, protesters knelt for a minute's silence before chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter".

The protests went ahead despite officials advising against mass gatherings due to coronavirus.

In the Republic of Ireland, several hundred protesters gathered at the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Organisers had asked people living within five kilometres of the area to join what they called a "socially-distanced" protest.

They have been handing out personal protective equipment to those in attendance.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Galway and Limerick.

Sign of solidarity

Following the protests in Northern Ireland, Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International said: "I pay tribute to today's protest organisers in Belfast and Derry-Londonderry, who went to great lengths to ensure protests were socially distanced and safe for participants in light of the current public health crisis.

"The PSNI must respect the rights of those peacefully protesting and ensure that the voices of those demanding action on tackling racial injustice are allowed to be heard."

Meanwhile, a mural highlighting the death of George Floyd, and supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign has been unveiled on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

It was the idea of Belfast tourism organisation Fáilte Feirste Thiar and community arts festival Féile an Phobail and was painted by Marty Lyons and Mickey Docherty.

Demonstrations that had been due to take place at other venues in Northern Ireland were later cancelled.

Parliament Buildings will be lit up in yellow on Saturday as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Assembly Commission said the gesture was "a strong and visible symbol" of opposition to racism.

George Floyd, 46, an African-American man, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.

Derek Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

His death has led to widespread demonstrations and civil unrest in the US and further afield.