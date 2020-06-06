Pipe bomb detonates in car in Ballymena

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A pipe bomb-type device was found after reports of a fire in a car in Ballymena on Friday night

The police have appealed for witnesses after a pipe bomb detonated in the back of a car in Ballymena.

It happened shortly after 23:00 BST on Crebilly Road in the County Antrim town.

Police received a report of a car having been set on fire near shops in the area.

After examining the vehicle and seeing a suspicious object in the back, the Army's Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene.

The remnants of the device were identified as a pipe bomb-type device, which had already detonated.

"This was a reckless act that had the potential to cause serious injury to anyone who was close to the car when the device detonated," said PSNI Det Sgt Crothers said:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number.