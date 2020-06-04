Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff and students are to be provided with facemasks

Queen's University (QUB) expects to open all of its campus for teaching and other activities in September.

However, lectures will continue to be provided online and facemasks will be provided for staff and students.

The university, though, aims to provide face-to-face seminars, tutorials and other small group teaching.

Both Queen's and Ulster University closed their campuses to all but a few staff and students in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ulster University (UU) has said it will not hold face-to-face lectures until at least Christmas but may offer small group teaching if it is safe to do so.

The new academic year at Queen's will begin on the 21 September.

