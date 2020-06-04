Image copyright Reuters

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will not change the regulations governing abortions in Northern Ireland in response to an assembly vote.

On Tuesday, a majority of MLAs backed a DUP motion rejecting the imposition of the rules by Westminster.

It highlighted that they extend to "all non fatal disabilities, including Down's syndrome".

However, Mr Lewis said Parliament has committed to regulations which must comply with a UN convention.

Mr Lewis said that if the executive can agree on amendments, they have the power to change the law.

However, any changes they make must also comply with the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.

The secretary of state also rejected a call from the assembly for the government to extend its Brexit timetable.

The UK is due to leave the current transitional phase at the end of this year, whether or not trade talks with the EU prove successful.

On Tuesday, a majority of MLAs backed an SDLP motion which, in light of the Covid crisis and the unique impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland, asked the government to request "an extension of the current Brexit transition period beyond 31 December 2020 in order that businesses have adequate time to prepare for the implementation of new arrangements".

But Mr Lewis said the government would not be extending the Brexit timetable, arguing such a move could have an adverse impact on the UK's trade talks, removing the impetus for the negotiators to come to an agreement on a free trade deal.

The secretary of state said the government had been given a very clear mandate at the general election and it was important ministers stick to the task.

He said the UK has now left the EU and needs to get on with being a sovereign nation which can trade with others around the world.