Image caption A large crowd has gathered at Belfast City Hall

A large crowd has gathered at Belfast City Hall to protest over the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, an African-American man, died in policy custody in the United States nine days ago.

His death has led to widespread demonstrations and civil unrest in the US.

The protests have spread to the UK and Republic of Ireland, with the demonstration in Belfast attracting a large number of people.

Protests began in the US after a video showed Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder.

Jolene Francis, who helped to organise the Belfast rally, told the BBC she wanted to send a message of solidarity to "our friends over in America".

She said: "We see them, we hear them, we empathise with them and we refuse to be silent any longer, even if it's not an issue that's happened in Belfast specifically.

"There's a history of solidarity between us here in Belfast, and the black community in America, and we don't plan on having our voices silenced.

"I'm overwhelmed - masses and masses and masses of people. It's people of all colours and ages."

She added that while social distancing was important, she believed there was a "social responsibility to show our solidarity and demand justice against racial discrimination".

Image caption Many demonstrators wore face masks

In a debate in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, members from across the chamber spoke out against the circumstances which led to Mr Floyd's death.

A number of MLAs also condemned the violence which has erupted at some of the protests in the US.

Meanwhile, Derry and Strabane District Council has opened an online book of condolence in memory of Mr Floyd.

UK chief constables said they stood alongside all those "appalled and horrified" by Mr Floyd's death.

In a joint statement, they said the right to lawful protest was a "key part of any democracy".

But they stressed coronavirus restrictions, including not gathering in groups of more than six, remained.