Image copyright Jamie Hawkesworth

What do Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and a midwife from Northern Ireland have in common?

They will all have been on the cover of the iconic fashion magazine, Vogue, this year.

The magazine chose three key workers to feature on separate covers for its July issue of British Vogue, celebrating frontline workers.

One of them is Rachel Millar, 24, who grew up on a farm in Coagh, near Cookstown in County Tyrone.

Ms Millar is on the cover along with a London Overground train driver and a King's Cross supermarket worker.

"It's so bizarre," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"No-one imagines that would ever happen to them because I'm just an ordinary person, so it's just mad," she added.

Ms Millar, who has been a nurse at Homerton Hospital, in east London, for the last three years, was in a delivery suite doing a normal day-to-day shift.

"I was looking after a labouring woman. I came out of the room to get an epidural top up and there was a photographer there from Vogue," she said.

"Everyone on shift that day was put on camera and a few photos taken. All we knew was that it was going to be something about key workers during the pandemic," she added.

There was no time for professional makeup.

Image copyright Jamie Hawkesworth

How does she feel now she's a cover star?

"There has been a lot of love and appreciation for the NHS and, in maternity, we have always had that appreciation due to the nature of our jobs being involved in families' lives.

"But to see other departments in the NHS and shop assistants and train drivers getting that recognition is brilliant," she said.

She told the BBC she gets home to Coagh about three times a year.

Her interest becoming a midwife started watching sheep being born on her grandparents' farm.

"Seeing lambing session every year I was always fascinated by pregnancy and birth which sparked my interest," she explained.

What does she hope will come of it?

"I really hope it inspires people to know that, whatever job they do, they can make a difference. Lots of people pass their jobs off as being insignificant.

"In something like this, during a pandemic, it goes to show every single job people do, no matter how big or small, it makes a difference to people's lives.

"The NHS has so much appreciation with Clap for Carers but all those other jobs - the country wouldn't keep going if they weren't there.

Photographer Jamie Hawkesworth captured the trio of women for a 20-page portfolio for the fashion magazine.

"They represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, put on their uniforms and went to help," Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said.

"This moment in history required something extra special, a moment of thanks to the new front line."

The full feature will be available in the July issue of British Vogue.