Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened on the Upper Springfield Road on Monday night

A 15-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for a suspected skull fracture following a "vicious assault".

It happened just after 21:15 BST on Monday, following an anti-social behaviour incident in the Upper Springfield Road area of west Belfast.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were also injured.

Police said they initially responded to a report of young people gathering at an Invest NI site and that fighting had started, with bottles being thrown.

A 15-year-old girl received a cut to her chest which required hospital treatment, while a 16-year-old boy was knocked to the ground and had a number of cuts and bruises.

'Serious injury or a criminal record'

"The community really needs parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with," said PSNI Inspector Graham.

He also called on parents to warn their children about behaviour which "could result in seriously injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record".

"Young people who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop," he said.

Police also called on young people to think about public health advice about Covid-19 and to follow guidelines to prevent its further spread.