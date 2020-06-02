Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aerosol-generating procedures can throw droplets into the air, and are a safety concern

Dentists in Northern Ireland can reopen from Monday 8 June, for urgent face-to-face care only.

The acting chief dental officer has said there will be a three-stage phased move towards providing routine care, but no date has been set for that.

Dental surgeries had to stop offering routine face-to-face appointments at the start of lockdown.

This was because much of what they do can involve what are called aerosol-generating procedures (APGs).

These procedures can throw droplets into the air and that creates the potential for Covid-19 to spread.

Phased return

Five regional urgent dental care centres (UDCs) have been set up for patients needing these procedures.

However, until now dentists have only been able to provide advice on pain relief and infection, and care for patients with problems like uncontrolled bleeding and swelling.

From 8 June they will be expected to see patients in their surgeries, although more complex cases where AGPs are required will still go to the regional centres.

In the second phase, AGPs will still be carried out at UDCs, with surgeries able to offer non-urgent dental care.

The third phase will see a return to routine dental care and AGPs in dental surgeries.

There will be continuing restrictions, with guidance on aerosol settling times between patients (leaving surgeries empty for a time to allow any droplets to land), surgery cleaning and PPE.

There are no dates for the second and third phase. The acting Chief Dental Officer Michael Donaldson has said progress will be guided by scientific and public health evidence.